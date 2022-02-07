Patten Group Inc. Acquires 375 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 11.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,312,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,880,000 after purchasing an additional 301,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $233.39. 4,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.49 and a 52 week high of $343.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.43.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $476.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.31 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.11.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total value of $527,922.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,138 shares of company stock worth $8,979,579 over the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

