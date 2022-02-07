ParkinGo Market Capitalization Reaches $1.33 Million (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $1,818.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0658 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,046.85 or 0.99295290 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00072584 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004993 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00023264 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00024611 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.70 or 0.00447922 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001313 BTC.

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

