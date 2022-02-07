Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $4.55 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s FY2022 earnings at $18.30 EPS.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.47.

PH opened at $302.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $266.26 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $314.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.83%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $872,174.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PH. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.