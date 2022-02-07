Pangolin Trading Up 9.9% Over Last Week (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 6th. Pangolin has a total market cap of $31.49 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000880 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Pangolin has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00051834 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,064.90 or 0.07149797 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00055411 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,767.45 or 0.99767842 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00053683 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006515 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,514,916 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

