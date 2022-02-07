Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 448 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,066,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,119,000 after buying an additional 1,752,789 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,627,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,075,000 after purchasing an additional 261,824 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,182,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,362,000 after purchasing an additional 147,112 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,603,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,175,000 after purchasing an additional 240,405 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,173,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,494,000 after purchasing an additional 11,165 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $105.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.99. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $84.53 and a 12 month high of $117.49.

