Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 87.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,247 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,803 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $736,206.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total value of $1,208,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,216,284 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $241.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $254.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.48 and a 200 day moving average of $201.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.67.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.