Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 185,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,795,000 after buying an additional 27,378 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter worth about $401,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 155.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,252,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 765.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,784,000 after buying an additional 67,164 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TAN opened at $63.41 on Monday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $58.05 and a 12-month high of $125.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.64.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

