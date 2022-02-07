Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $342,000 in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,108 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 36.6% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 49.7% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

Shares of GM stock opened at $51.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $74.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $47.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.88.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. General Motors’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $468,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.