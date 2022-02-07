Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $224,000 in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,247,707,000 after purchasing an additional 331,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,849,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $902,378,000 after purchasing an additional 41,408 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $424,587,000 after purchasing an additional 42,470 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,550,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,181,000 after purchasing an additional 135,410 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $216.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.20. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $146.22 and a 52-week high of $239.86.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSCO. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.33.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

