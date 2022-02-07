Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $208,000 in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 2,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,747,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 10.6% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WM stock opened at $145.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.33. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

