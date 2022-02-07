Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $230,000 Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,187 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.7% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $71.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $59.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -45.28%.

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $16,327,379.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $63,376.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 651,850 shares of company stock valued at $50,696,544. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRVL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. KGI Securities started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.