Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,986,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $391,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.53.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $158.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $144.78 and a 52-week high of $207.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.