Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 10.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4,662.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 43.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 31.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.67.

CINF stock opened at $121.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $86.48 and a 1-year high of $127.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.38. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

