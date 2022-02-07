Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock traded up $1.72 on Monday, hitting $148.39. The stock had a trading volume of 875,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,126. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.69 and a 200 day moving average of $138.94. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $124.78 and a twelve month high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 45.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $58,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

