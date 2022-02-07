Ovata Capital Management Ltd Has $382,000 Position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 42.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Global Blood Therapeutics accounts for 0.1% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 37.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,770,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,003 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 24.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,300,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,575,000 after acquiring an additional 449,419 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 54.8% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,160,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,580,000 after acquiring an additional 410,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 213.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,260,000 after acquiring an additional 374,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 112.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 634,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,213,000 after acquiring an additional 336,306 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.52. 5,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,792. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.04% and a negative net margin of 154.11%. The company had revenue of $52.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.97) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

GBT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. William Blair raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Blood Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.45.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.