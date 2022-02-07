Ovata Capital Management Ltd Buys 2,916 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the quarter. IHS Markit comprises about 1.2% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,048,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 2.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 154,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 34.5% in the third quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 3,829,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,628,000 after acquiring an additional 982,438 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in IHS Markit in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,481,000. Finally, Western Standard LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,475,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE INFO traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.37. 9,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,592,538. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.31. The company has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $88.44 and a 12 month high of $135.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In related news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $665,026.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INFO shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.80.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

