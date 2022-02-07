Ovata Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 562 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $57,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 103.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $267.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,767. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $238.62 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.43.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

