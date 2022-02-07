Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Makes New $211,000 Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,419 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $331,932,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 375.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $345,365,000 after buying an additional 3,504,629 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at $271,849,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at $73,247,000. Institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $82.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $219.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.43 and a 200-day moving average of $90.43. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $61.08 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.96.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

