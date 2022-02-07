Ossiam Trims Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Ossiam decreased its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 20.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,272 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 3,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $5,225,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on K shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $61.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.67. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.