Ossiam Takes Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudock Inc. grew its position in United Airlines by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in United Airlines by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays cut their target price on United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

Shares of UAL opened at $42.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.48. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.79 and a 52 week high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 87.27% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($7.00) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

