Ossiam Sells 173,483 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ossiam trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,483 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP opened at $172.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $238.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $177.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.87.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.