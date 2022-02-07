Ossiam Lowers Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Ossiam cut its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 45.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,112 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 12,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.15.

In other news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $5,726,533.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total value of $236,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,046 shares of company stock valued at $6,186,775 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $121.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.21. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $94.87 and a twelve month high of $135.15. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.27%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

