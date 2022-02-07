Ossiam Cuts Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Ossiam reduced its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3,100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 32 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,747.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,715.00 to $1,845.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. OTR Global downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,988.07.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,483.44 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,256.27 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55. The company has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.53, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,597.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,757.60.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

