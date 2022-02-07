Ossiam Boosts Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PKG. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.50.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $146.67 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $124.78 and a one year high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.30%.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

