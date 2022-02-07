Origin Sport (ORS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.54 Million

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. Origin Sport has a market cap of $1.54 million and $70,606.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Sport coin can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Origin Sport has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00089927 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00016857 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000216 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

