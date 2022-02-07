Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

OBAS opened at $12.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Optibase has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $14.64. The company has a market cap of $65.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.55.

Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Optibase had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $3.49 million for the quarter.

Optibase Ltd. is a real estate investment company, which engages in purchasing and operating real estate properties intended for lease and resale. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

