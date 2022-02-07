Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Meta Platforms in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $2.82 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.49. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q4 2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Argus lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.53.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $237.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $659.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $230.11 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.25.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,594 shares of company stock worth $8,402,369 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FB. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

