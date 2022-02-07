Oppenheimer Raises W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target to $580.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $535.00 to $580.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s Q3 2022 earnings at $6.14 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $5.88 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GWW. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $539.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $497.36.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $487.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $501.65 and its 200-day moving average is $461.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $364.72 and a 12-month high of $527.06.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.20. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 24.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.66%.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,667,000 after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $769,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

