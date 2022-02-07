Oppenheimer Comments on IDEX Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of IDEX in a research note issued on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.64. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.09.

Shares of IEX opened at $197.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. IDEX has a 52-week low of $190.56 and a 52-week high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.84 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 0.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 13.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 33.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 4.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 34.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IDEX news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

