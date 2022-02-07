Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes $208,000 Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,267,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,850,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 2,195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,203,000 after acquiring an additional 137,225 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,380,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,558,000 after acquiring an additional 116,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 418.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after acquiring an additional 115,200 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of POWI opened at $83.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.95. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $110.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.24.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $819,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $50,969.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,113 shares of company stock worth $1,941,662 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on POWI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.17.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

