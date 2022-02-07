Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $73,000 in Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,013 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EYES. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products by 497.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,237 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 7,691 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Second Sight Medical Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Second Sight Medical Products alerts:

NASDAQ:EYES opened at $1.36 on Monday. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of implantable visual prosthetics. It offers Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device intended to provide artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to a wide range of causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES).

Receive News & Ratings for Second Sight Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Second Sight Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.