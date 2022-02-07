Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires New Position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,766,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,425,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,766,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,098,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DNA. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. William Blair began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

Shares of DNA stock opened at $6.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.12. The company has a quick ratio of 20.01, a current ratio of 20.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $15.86.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $77.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

