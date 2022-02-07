OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th.

OPBK opened at $14.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.61. OP Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $14.71.

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OP Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPBK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 314.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OP Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 167.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 19,487 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of OP Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 66,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 12,982 shares in the last quarter.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.