ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. ONEOK comprises about 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 3.1% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 506,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,396,000 after acquiring an additional 15,066 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 43.2% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,482,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,957,000 after acquiring an additional 446,932 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 9.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,316,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,333,000 after acquiring an additional 293,315 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 3,448.3% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 227.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 81,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 56,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OKE. Wolfe Research cut ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.77.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $62.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.74. The company has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.91. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.55 and a 12-month high of $66.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.88%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

