OLD Mission Capital LLC Trims Stake in United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL) by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,415 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in United States 12 Month Oil Fund were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USL. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in United States 12 Month Oil Fund in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in United States 12 Month Oil Fund in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 70.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 39.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 25,819 shares during the period.

Shares of USL opened at $32.83 on Monday. United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.39.

