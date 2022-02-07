OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 18,710 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,710 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 507,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,708,000 after purchasing an additional 172,036 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 414,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,100,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 16,441 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of COWZ opened at $47.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.74 and its 200 day moving average is $45.62.

