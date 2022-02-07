OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 100,099 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 93.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100,099 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 139,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,426,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 63,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,492,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,749,000. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,086,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,351,000.

EWJ opened at $64.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.31. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

