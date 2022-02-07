OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $606,000 in VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

CEY opened at $23.88 on Monday. VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $25.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th.

