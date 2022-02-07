OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SUB opened at $106.11 on Monday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $105.60 and a 12 month high of $108.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.98.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

