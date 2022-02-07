OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $399,000.

DSJA stock opened at $28.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.42 and its 200 day moving average is $29.42.

