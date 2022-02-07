OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Bought by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in OGE Energy by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 15,079 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 37.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter worth about $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 45.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 13,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 922,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,049,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OGE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

OGE Energy stock opened at $37.66 on Monday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.72.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $848.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.79%.

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.31 per share, for a total transaction of $102,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

