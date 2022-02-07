Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,029 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,447 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 35,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.1% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

OXY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.37.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $40.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.21. The company has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $42.31.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.