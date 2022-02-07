ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Stake Reduced by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,766 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in ObsEva were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OBSV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in ObsEva in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in ObsEva in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ObsEva in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ObsEva in the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ObsEva by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 58,980 shares in the last quarter. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $1.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ObsEva SA has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96. The stock has a market cap of $111.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.63.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. Sell-side analysts forecast that ObsEva SA will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OBSV. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on ObsEva from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

