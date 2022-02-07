Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Oatly Group AB is an oat drink company. Oatly Group AB is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden. “
Several other brokerages also recently commented on OTLY. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $7.80 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Oatly Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 18.96.
Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. The business had revenue of 171.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 185.98 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oatly Group will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Oatly Group by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Oatly Group by 373.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the period. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Oatly Group Company Profile
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.
