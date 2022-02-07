Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oatly Group AB is an oat drink company. Oatly Group AB is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OTLY. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $7.80 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Oatly Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 18.96.

Shares of Oatly Group stock opened at 6.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 7.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of 12.57. Oatly Group has a fifty-two week low of 6.11 and a fifty-two week high of 29.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. The business had revenue of 171.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 185.98 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oatly Group will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Oatly Group by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Oatly Group by 373.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the period. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

