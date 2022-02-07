NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Shares Gap Down to $17.85

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.85, but opened at $16.96. NuStar Energy shares last traded at $16.98, with a volume of 1,730 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NuStar Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average of $15.91.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.10). NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 53.34% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -116.79%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 12.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in NuStar Energy by 33.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Company Profile (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.