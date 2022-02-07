NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI) Stock Price Up 25%

NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (CVE:NCI)’s stock price rose 25% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 654,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 188% from the average daily volume of 227,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.21 million and a PE ratio of 11.25.

Get NTG Clarity Networks alerts:

About NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI)

NTG Clarity Networks Inc provides telecommunications engineering, information technology, networking, and related software solutions worldwide. Its products include StageEM, an enterprise solution that covers project portfolio management, demand and capacity, analytic and dashboard, and decision-making using real-time data; Workflow Management solution, which enables organizations to design, deploy, execute, monitor, and analyze their business processes; Network Inventory Management solution that covers networks, services, and resources for organizations; and Partner Relationship Management solution, which covers the value chain of partnerships and enables vendors to manage their strategic partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NTG Clarity Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTG Clarity Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.