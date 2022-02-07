Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $700,000.00

Equities analysts expect Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) to report $700,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Novan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $840,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $630,000.00. Novan posted sales of $1.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novan will report full-year sales of $2.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 million to $3.14 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.84 million, with estimates ranging from $2.60 million to $3.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. Novan had a negative return on equity of 179.38% and a negative net margin of 833.16%. The firm had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Novan in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NASDAQ NOVN opened at $4.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10. Novan has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of -0.06.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Novan by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 36,196 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novan in the 2nd quarter worth about $693,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novan in the 2nd quarter worth about $475,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Novan in the 2nd quarter worth about $671,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Novan in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,325,000. Institutional investors own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

