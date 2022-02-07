NOV (NYSE:NOV) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

NOV (NYSE:NOV) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NOV. Griffin Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.55.

Shares of NOV stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.77. The company had a trading volume of 47,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,485,112. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.93. NOV has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $18.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NOV will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NOV by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,167,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $447,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485,235 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in NOV in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,050,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the fourth quarter worth $70,433,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the second quarter worth $33,165,785,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the second quarter worth $39,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

