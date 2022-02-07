Northland Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Northland Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $20.10 on Friday. ADTRAN has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $24.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.47 million, a PE ratio of -111.66 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.59.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ADTRAN will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is -199.99%.

In other news, Director Balan Nair acquired 4,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $99,994.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,246,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,906,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,063,599 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,953,000 after purchasing an additional 346,877 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 169,783 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 182.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 167,897 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

