Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NECB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,355. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.86. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $17.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NECB. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $672,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It offers a comprehensive line of banking products and services, including mobile banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction financing, lines of credit and term loans. Its business banking services include remote deposit, online banking and bill payment, online financial management tools, ACH services, business checking, sweep accounts, overdraft protection and wealth management services.

